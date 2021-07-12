Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 19:53 IST
Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rain/thundershower occurred at few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over western parts of the state on Monday, the meteorological department said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places over the state.

Rainfall was recorded in Kannauj, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Siddharth Nagar, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Agra, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Hamirpur and Shahjahanpur.

Fatehgarh was the hottest place in the state where the mercury touched 42.1 degrees Celsius.

Rain/thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, and at a few places over the state on July 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

