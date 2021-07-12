Light rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday

Left Menu

Delhi is likely to witness light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said as monsoon showers eluded the national capital on Monday.The long-delayed monsoon missed yet another date with Delhi on Sunday and the city did not receive any rain till Monday evening.The national capital woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 37.7 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.Relative humidity was recorded at 55 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi is likely to witness light rain on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as monsoon showers eluded the national capital on Monday.

The long-delayed monsoon missed yet another date with Delhi on Sunday and the city did not receive any rain till Monday evening.

The national capital woke up to a humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 37.7 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 55 per cent at 5.30 pm. It is expected to be a generally cloudy day with chances of light rain on Tuesday as the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively.

While it rained in the periphery of Delhi -- Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Karnal in Haryana -- clouds hovered over the national capital, without giving any relief from the heat. The monsoon rains also covered west Rajasthan, Punjab and other parts of Haryana.

In 2002, monsoon reached Delhi on July 19. This is the most-delayed monsoon in the city since then.

According to the standard operating procedure, the monsoon onset is declared on the basis of the rainfall reported in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, an IMD official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

