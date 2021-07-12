Lightning strikes kill 12 in MP

Twelve people, including four minors, were killed and 11 others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in parts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Monday. The incidents took place in the last 24 hours starting Sunday evening. Three people, including a father-son duo, died in a lightning strike on Monday at a field in Khjuwas village, some 60 km from Chhattarpur district headquarters, police said. The deceased were identified as Bhaggu Patel (55), his son Dinesh (28) and one other Vinod Patel (24). Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Rajnagar Police station inspector Pankaj Sharma said.

Two minor sisters were standing near a temple when they were struck by lightning on Monday afternoon at Sanora village under Jinka police station area in Datia district, police said.

The two sisters, aged 17 and 16, were rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced them brought dead, area police assistant sub- inspector Hari Mohan Yadav said. In Gwalior district, two persons were killed on Sunday evening when lightning struck them at Sunarpura village while they were grazing their cattle, Bijouli police station in-charge KPS Yadav said.

The deceased were identified as Hakim Adivasi (24) and Ravi (10). Two other persons were also injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

In another incident, a man and his son suffered serious burns in a lightning strike at Tapriyan village in Sheopur district on Sunday evening, Sesaipura police station in-charge Reena Shakya said.

Villagers rushed both the victims, Hariom Yadav (65) and Kuber Yadav (30), to a hospital in Karahal town where they died, he said.

Another villager also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.

Besides, a person, identified as Kishore (17), died in lightning strike at Barodi village in Shivpuri district on Sunday, Amola police station in-charge Raghvendra Singh Yadav said.

Seven others were injured in lightning strikes in Barodi, Narhi and Salaiya villages of Shivpuri and admitted to hospitals, the official said, adding five goats were also killed in the incident.

In another incident, one Amritlal Choudhary (35), a resident of Balbahra village in Shahdol district, was working in his paddy field when lightning struck him.

He was rushed to the district hospital in neighbouring Anuppur where he was declared dead, an official said.

Another villager was seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital in Anuppur, the official added.

A man, Salakram Marskole (48), died on Sunday after lightning hit him in Anwriya village in Betul district on Sunday, Chicholi police station incharge Ajay Soni said.

