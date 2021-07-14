NGT seeks report on encroachments on Laxmi Tal at Jhansi

The National Green Tribunal has taken note of a plea alleging inaction of the statutory authorities in protecting Laxmi Tal in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, from unauthorised encroachments and sought a report within two months.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee comprising Principal Secretary, Urban Development, UP, Jhansi Development Authority and District Magistrate, Jhansi.

"The Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Jhansi will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. DM with local Members may have ground survey done and report to Secretary, UD for consolidated action.

"A status report on the subject may be filed within two months by e-mail," the bench said.

The report may specify the status of preparation and execution of District Environment Plans, number of show cause notices issued and final action taken, the NGT said.

It also sought the status of compliance of its order for protection of water bodies such as demarcation of boundaries of Jhansi Tal, water quality, effectiveness of prevention of discharge and disposal of sewage and solid and other waste into Tal and in its catchment area, removal of encroachments, public awareness and integrated action plan for restoration within time frame.

The matter is listed for next hearing on October 25.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Girja Shankar Rai and others against inaction of the statutory authorities in protecting Laxmi Tal at Jhansi from unauthorised encroachments.

It is stated in the plea that Jhansi Development Authority has been constituted by the State of UP and the Jhansi Master Plan 2021 has been prepared.

"However, in violation of the said Master Plan there are illegal encroachments at Laxmi Tal where a big park is proposed to be developed for tourism.

"Large scale illegal plotting is being done. Jhansi Development Authority has taken action against some persons including 23 persons mentioned in the application. But the action initiated has not been completed. Large scale pollution is also taking place on account of such encroachments," the plea said.

