Science Ministries' performance should impact common man's lives: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today called upon the scientists of different Ministries and Departments to further enhance collaboration in the field of Research & Development so that our dependence on imports can be reduced considerably.

Addressing the first-ever joint meeting of all Science Ministries and Departments here today, the Minister emphasised the need for ground-level collaboration among all science ministries to further step up research & development activities and collaboration with industries and corporate houses. The present cooperation in scientific and human resource sectors needs to be streamlined and efforts should be made to give shape to an institutional mechanism at the earliest, the Minister added. Dr Singh complimented the excellent R&D efforts being carried out by private sector industries.

Advertisement

The Minister pointed out that while different Science Ministries are making a noteworthy contribution to nation-building, they should not be working in isolation. Touching upon the Prime Minister's mandate that scientific endeavour should be citizen-centric, Dr Singh opined that the performance of Science Ministries and Departments should impact the lives of the common man.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government Prof. K Vijaya Raghavan, Secretaries of the Department of Atomic Energy, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Department of Biotechnology and other senior scientists participated in the brainstorming session. Chairman ISRO& Secretary Department of Space Dr. K Sivan who joined the meeting virtually reiterated the importance of such a collaboration.

In the concluding session of the meeting, Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that such inter-ministerial meetings will be held every month to evolve an institutional mechanism. Subsequently, efforts will be made to extend such collaboration outside the Government also, the Minister added.

(With Inputs from PIB)