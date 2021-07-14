Left Menu

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 17:57 IST
Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU's climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed.

Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from transport and building heating systems from 2026.

Industries currently awarded free carbon permits to protect their international competitiveness will gradually lose them as the EU moves towards implementing a carbon border tax, to be phased in from 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

