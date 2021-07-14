Left Menu

BJP opposes appointment of PMRDA as planning body for merged villages

The BJP which controls the Pune Municipal Corporation PMC on Wednesday took objection to the Maharashtra governments decision to appoint the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority PMRDA as a special planning authority for 23 villages which were recently merged in the city limits.Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the state government has issued a notification informing that the development plan DP of these 23 villages will be prepared by the PMRDA, and claimed that this was illegal.The state government has included all these villages in PMC limits in haste.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-07-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 23:44 IST
BJP opposes appointment of PMRDA as planning body for merged villages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP which controls the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday took objection to the Maharashtra government's decision to appoint the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as a special planning authority for 23 villages which were recently merged in the city limits.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the state government has issued a notification informing that the ''development plan'' (DP) of these 23 villages will be prepared by the PMRDA, and claimed that this was illegal.

''The state government has included all these villages in PMC limits in haste. If the government wanted to prepare the DP through the PMRDA, it could have done it before merging them in city limits,'' he said. The PMRDA comes under the state government, currently controlled by a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Mohol said once these fringe villages were brought under PMC limits, it is the responsibility of the PMC to prepare a development plan for them.

''I feel the villages were included in the city limits hurriedly keeping the civic elections (slated for the next year) in mind but now the DP will be done by the PMRDA. This is double standard,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
3
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
4
Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

Amazon Alexa coming to third-party TVs powered by LG webOS

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021