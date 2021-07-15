Left Menu

U.S. envoy and Putin agree to work together on climate issues - U.S. State Department

He met on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss ideas on combating global warming. In the call, Kerry told Putin the United States and Russia have important roles to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the State Department. It said Putin told Kerry that dialogue on the climate should not be politicized.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 03:56 IST
U.S. envoy and Putin agree to work together on climate issues - U.S. State Department

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on Wednesday that the United States and Russia should work together on climate issues, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

"Recognizing recent extreme weather events and other climate impacts, as well as the urgency to act," the statement said, Putin and Kerry "underscored the importance of the United States and Russia working together across a range of climate issues." Kerry was in Moscow for Wednesday's phone call. He met on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss ideas on combating global warming.

In the call, Kerry told Putin the United States and Russia have important roles to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to the State Department. "Putin concurred about the need to redouble international climate efforts and affirmed Russia's intention to address its own emissions, including in the forest sector, among other actions," the statement said.

In its readout of the call, the Kremlin said climate change was an area where Moscow and Washington had common interests. It said Putin told Kerry that dialogue on the climate should not be politicized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021