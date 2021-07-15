Light to moderate rains occur at few places in Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the MET department said on Thursday.

Jansath (Muzaffarnagar) received 13 cm rainfall followed by 10 cm in Meerut, 9 cm in Kanth (Moradabad) and 7 cm in Baghpat, it said.

Other places to receive rainfall include Thakurdwara (Moradabad) 6 cm, Deoband (Saharanpur) 5 cm, Rampur Maniharan (Saharanpur) 4 cm and Hapur, Sardhana (Meerut) and Tarabganj 2 cm each, it added.

The Agra Taj observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, while the Fatehgarh observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, it said. The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers at isolated places over the state on Jul 16.

