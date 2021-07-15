Left Menu

Light to moderate rains occur at few places in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:23 IST
Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the MET department said on Thursday.

Jansath (Muzaffarnagar) received 13 cm rainfall followed by 10 cm in Meerut, 9 cm in Kanth (Moradabad) and 7 cm in Baghpat, it said.

Other places to receive rainfall include Thakurdwara (Moradabad) 6 cm, Deoband (Saharanpur) 5 cm, Rampur Maniharan (Saharanpur) 4 cm and Hapur, Sardhana (Meerut) and Tarabganj 2 cm each, it added.

The Agra Taj observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, while the Fatehgarh observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state, it said. The weather department has predicted rain or thundershowers at isolated places over the state on Jul 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

