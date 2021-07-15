Left Menu

Germany's Merkel expresses sorrow over deadly floods

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:37 IST
Germany's Merkel expresses sorrow over deadly floods
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock and sorrow Thursday at the deadly floods in Europe, saying many people had died and pledging that everything would be done to find those still missing.

More than 30 people have died and dozens were reported missing in Germany and neighbouring Belgium.

On a visit to Washington, Merkel said what had occurred as "a disaster," adding that "heavy rain and flooding doesn't capture what happened." "I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster," she said. ''We still don't know the number. But it will be many." Merkel expressed her condolences to those who had lost loved ones, ''and we can tell the relatives that everything is being done to find those who are missing." Merkel is in Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on what will likely be her last official trip as chancellor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021