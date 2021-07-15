Germany's Merkel expresses sorrow over deadly floods

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock and sorrow Thursday at the deadly floods in Europe, saying many people had died and pledging that everything would be done to find those still missing.

More than 30 people have died and dozens were reported missing in Germany and neighbouring Belgium.

On a visit to Washington, Merkel said what had occurred as "a disaster," adding that "heavy rain and flooding doesn't capture what happened." "I grieve for those who have lost their lives in this disaster," she said. ''We still don't know the number. But it will be many." Merkel expressed her condolences to those who had lost loved ones, ''and we can tell the relatives that everything is being done to find those who are missing." Merkel is in Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on what will likely be her last official trip as chancellor.

