Moderate intensity quake hits Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:33 IST
Shimla, Jul 15 (PTI) A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla Thursday evening, the Meteorological Department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in Shimla district, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 7.47 pm.

