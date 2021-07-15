India destined to be global leader in science: Jitendra Singh

India is destined to be a global leader in science, said Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday and stressed that the quality of its human resource in this field is far superior to most of the developed countries.

The present government has given a special fillip to science and technology. India's prowess in science is going to have a major role in the making of 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), he said.

Singh also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal indulgence in promoting every pursuit in the field of science.

The union minister was addressing the 12th foundation day of 'Translational Health Science and Technology Institute' (THSTI), a Faridabad-based institute under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

''India is destined to be a global leader in science and the quality of our human resource in this field is far superior to most other developed countries of the world,'' he asserted.

Singh, who also is the minister in charge of the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy, was given the responsibility of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences last week following a reshuffle in the Cabinet. The minister inaugurated a series of new scientific facilities, including India's first-ever FERRET facility for vaccine research and development, which is expected to attract worldwide attention, particularly in the wake of the current COVID pandemic, according to an official statement said.

Singh also inaugurated Immunology Core Lab, BSL-3 Lab, Office of Connectivity, Ferret Facility, Bio Repository and Small Animal Centre at the cluster.

He complimented the young scientists of the country for shouldering the challenge thrown up by the pandemic and overnight reorienting themselves for this.

Singh also lauded the path-breaking achievements of the institute and said it has performed remarkably well in the face of the pandemic. However, he cautioned that the era of working in silos is over. The minister said that in space technology India is a frontline nation and the fact that even NASA procures data obtained by ISRO speaks volumes about our scientific progress.

In her keynote address, DBT Secretary Renu Swarup mentioned the state-of-the-art research and development facility available at THSTI. Touching upon the diagnostic and drug development facility, anti-virus screening programmes and other ongoing research efforts of the THSTI, Swarup said the institute enjoys national importance.

