SDMC inaugurates Delhi's 'biggest' community toilet in Ekta Vihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 18:40 IST
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday inaugurated “Delhi's biggest” community toilet built by the civic agency in the Ekta Vihar area of RK Puram.

“The toilet complex is the biggest ever in size in Delhi with facilities of both toilet and bathroom blocks. A total of 56 toilet blocks and 28 bathroom blocks have been constructed in the building which will facilitate residents living in this area,” local councillor Tulsi Joshi said in a statement issued by the civic body.

There was a long-pending demand for a community toilet in the area, and hence, efforts were made to fulfil the same, she said.

''With its inauguration, people living in Ekta Vihar and nearby localities can use it for toilet and bathroom purposes,'' the statement said.

Joshi also appealed to people to use the newly inaugurated facility and avoid open defecation so that hygiene can be maintained in and around the Ekta Vihar area.

