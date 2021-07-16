Left Menu

Germany anticipates costly hit from flood damage

German officials said Friday that the economic damage from the flooding in countrys west will be immense.More than half of the 53 counties in North Rhine-Westphalia state were affected by the floods, which damaged hundreds of buildings. North Rhine-Westphalia Gov. Armin Laschet said the floods had literally pulled the ground from beneath many peoples feet.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-07-2021 18:46 IST
German officials said Friday that the economic damage from the flooding in country's west will be immense.

More than half of the 53 counties in North Rhine-Westphalia state were affected by the floods, which damaged hundreds of buildings. At least 43 people died in the state. North Rhine-Westphalia Gov. Armin Laschet said the floods had “literally pulled the ground from beneath many people's feet. They lost their houses, farms or businesses.” Federal and state officials have pledged financial aid to the affected areas of Germany, which also include the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where at least 60 people died and entire villages were destroyed.

Several religious organisations have called for donations to help residents who lost everything in the floods.

The damage to Germany's economy is also expected to be severe. Several factories were flooded and key infrastructure, including parts of the A1 highway from Cologne to Bonn, were swept away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

