Met dept issues warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department on Friday issued a fresh warning for heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre predicted rain in the state till July 22 whereas the warning so far had been issued till July 20.

For Saturday, the Met office issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning in the plains, low hills and middle hills of the state.

The Met office also issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning in the plains, low hills and middle hills from July 18 to 20.

The Met department issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life.

Yellow is the least dangerous among the weather warnings, whereas orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

Several parts of HP received light to moderate rains, the department said.

Sarkaghat gauged 86 mm of rainfall, followed by 52 mm in Nadaun, 49 mm in Jogindernagar and 29 mm in Baijnath, 27 mm in Sujanpur Tira, 19 mm in Kasol, 16 mm in Hamirpur, 14 mm in Bhoranj, 13 in Rampur, 11 mm in Sarahan, 9 mm in Palampur and 4 mm in Mandi, it said.

On Friday, the highest temperature was recorded in Una at 36.7 degrees Celsius, the department said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at 12.3 degrees Celsius, it said.

