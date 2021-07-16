Jogi Ram elected NDMC panel chief; Oberoi new SDMC standing committee head

BJP councillors Jogi Ram Jain and Col (retd) B K Oberoi were on Friday unanimously elected as the new chiefs of the standing committees of north and south corporation respectively, officials said.

Beer Singh Panwar, also of the BJP, from ward No 35 in Dilshad Garden, was also unanimously elected as the EDMC panel chief on Friday.

Elections were held for the coveted posts of chairman and deputy chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation at the Civic Centre here in the meeting of the panel, officials said.

Jogi Ram Jain was elected as the chairman of the NDMC panel while Vijay Kumar Bhagat was elected as its deputy chairman, both elected unanimously as only one nomination was filed each of the two posts, they said.

Jain said it was a huge responsibility towards the people of Delhi to be elected to this important position.

He said he will strive towards making the corporation self-reliant and bringing economic stability.

SDMC officials said Col (retd) Oberoi was unanimously elected to the post of the chairman of the Standing Committee. Poonam Bhati, councillor from Tughlakabad Extension, was also unanimously elected to the post of deputy chairperson in the panel.

Oberoi said he will try to fulfil the expectations of citizens of south Delhi, and expedite all the pending development works hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The SDMC is facing an economic crisis, hence councillors and officials will have to work together, he said.

In EDMC, Deepak Malhotra was elected as the deputy chief of its panel.

