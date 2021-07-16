Left Menu

Karnataka industries minister discusses SIR policy with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:04 IST
Karnataka Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jagadish Shettar on Friday expressed his desire to replicate the Gujarat model of Special Investment Region (SIR) in Karnataka during his meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

During his visit to Gujarat today, Shettar discussed at length with Rupani and other Gujarat officials about the SIR in Dholera in Gujarat, which he said has played a key role in the state's industrial development.

In a statement, Shettar said Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the country's first systematic project to build a special investment zone and country's first smart city.

''We have also discussed with the Gujarat Chief Minister about the changes to the policy set out by the State of Gujarat to obtain information on the formation of the Special Investment Region, which has already been announced in Karnataka State Industrial Policy,'' Shettar said.

He added that during his meeting with Rupani, he obtained information regarding the land acquisition process for industrial development in the state of Gujarat.

The Minister said a team of senior Commerce and Industry officials and officials from the Karnataka Regional Development Board have visited several industrial areas, including Dholera and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

