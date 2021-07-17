Left Menu

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Ukraine, Bangladesh

The doses for Bangladesh will arrive on Monday, the official said. The doses are part of President Joe Biden's promise to share doses of U.S. vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 02:32 IST
U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Ukraine, Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States sent 2 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine via the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program on Friday, a White House official said, and plans to send 3.5 million Moderna doses to Bangladesh over the weekend. The doses for Bangladesh will arrive on Monday, the official said.

The doses are part of President Joe Biden's promise to share doses of U.S. vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly. "Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries have worked together to ensure the prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
2
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021