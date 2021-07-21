TN to formulate new schemes to attract more investments in IT sector: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to formulate new schemes in order to attract more investments in the Information Technology (IT) sector, the State Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj said on Wednesday.

The foreign investment meant for Tamil Nadu had gone to neighboring states like Karnataka in the last 10 years, due to which there was a slump in development in the sector in the state, Thangaraj told reporters here.

The vision of the Chief Minister was to set up IT parks all over Tamil Nadu and increase job opportunities and provide employment to educated youths, he said.

Thangaraj, here to review the progress of construction of Rs 114 crore second Tidel Park in the Special Economic Zone, said that once completed this project will provide a lot of job opportunities to graduates and increase the revenue of the state.

The minister held discussions with the captains of the IT industry, in the presence of IT Principal Secretary Niraj Mittal, Elcot Managing Director, Ajay Yadav, and the district collector Dr. Sameeran among others.

