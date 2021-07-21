Left Menu

3 of family killed by lightning strike in UP's Raebareli

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:33 IST
3 of family killed by lightning strike in UP's Raebareli
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family, including two minors, were killed by lightning strike in the Salon area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, officials said.

Three people were also injured in the incident, they added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Unchahar Rajendra Shukla said Vandana Sahu (40), her son Rishabh (nine) and daughter Anshika (seven) were killed by lightning strike while they were sowing paddy braving heavy rain in the afternoon.

He added that three people were injured in the incident and were hospitalised.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the SDM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021