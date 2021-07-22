We have to fight global warming much faster -Merkel
Not enough has been done to reduce carbon emissions to help tackle global warming, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
"This is not only true for Germany but for many countries in the world," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin, adding that it was important to implement measures compatible with climate goals in the Paris agreement.
Merkel, who stands down as chanceller later this year, said she had devoted much energy during her political career on climate protection but was very aware of the need for much speedier action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
