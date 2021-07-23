R'than CM approves land allotment for new Kota airport

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the allotment of 1,250 acres of free land for a brand new airport in Kota. The instructions in this regard have been issued to the District Collector, Kota.

With the approval, the work of the greenfield airport at the new location in Kota will start.

Due to various reasons, the expansion of the existing airport in Kota was not possible, the proposal for setting up a greenfield airport at a new location was under consideration, an official statement said. On the initiative of the chief minister and after continuous efforts made by the state government, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation agreed to set up a greenfield airport.

After the identification of land for the construction and expansion of this new airport by the central and state government officials, the chief minister has approved the free land allotment for the project.

The proposed airport will expand air connectivity in the state. With this, the development of Kota and its surrounding areas will speed up.

