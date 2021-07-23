Left Menu

Heavy rains likely over west coast in 2-3 days: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 16:02 IST
Heavy rains likely over west coast in 2-3 days: IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As heavy rains batter several parts of the west and south India, the meteorological department on Friday said isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra in the next two days.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till July 23, but its intensity will increase from July 24, it said.

''Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast during next 2-3 days with reduction thereafter,'' the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

''Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan, Goa, the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 23-24 with reduction thereafter and coastal and south interior Karnataka, (from) today July 23,'' it said.

Maharashtra, especially the Konkan region, has been witnessing a deluge. Thirty people,, people have died in Raigad in a landslide that occurred on Thursday. At least two people were killed and eight others injured after a single-story house collapsed in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early Friday.

In neighboring Goa, several parts, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in the north and Dharbandora in the south, are reeling under a flood-like situation. A large number of houses was inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days.

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till July 23, with an increase in intensity from July 24.

''It is likely to increase to fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on July 24-26. Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over Gujarat region July 25,'' the IMD added.

It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to continue over east and adjoining central India during July 23-25 with reduction thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on July 23 and July 24 and east Madhya Pradesh, Telangana,, and Odisha on July 23, the IMD added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021