Flood warning issued following heavy inflow into LBP reservoir due to rains

PTI | Erode | Updated: 23-07-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 19:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A flood warning has been issued to people living on the banks of the Bhavani following heavy inflow into the lower Bhavani reservoir due to heavy rain in the catchment areas, officials said on Friday.

According to Public Works Department officials, due to heavy rain in catchment areas of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) at Bhavanisagar, inflow into the LBP Reservoir has increased to 13,300 cusecs on Friday evening.

The water level was 97.74 feet against the full level of 105 feet.

Officials said they are expecting more inflow into the reservoir by Friday night or Saturday and so the flood alert has been issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

