Maha: 2 boys feared drowned in river in Bhiwandi
Two boys are feared drowned in Chimbipada river in Bhiwandi in Thane district, fire brigade officials said on Friday.
The two were part of a group of six which had gone for a swim during the day, and the search for the two was continuing, they added.
