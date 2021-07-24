Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-07-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 14:59 IST
Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with heavy downpour at isolated places in the eastern part of the state.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were witnessed in some parts, the meteorological department office said in a bulletin.

It said rainfall was recorded in Banda, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Badaun, Mahoba, Unnao and Etah.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Allahabad (37.4 degrees Celsius) and the lowest in Etawah (21.6 degrees celsius), the Met said.

It said rainfall and thundershowers are very likely at a few places in the state on Sunday with heavy downpour at isolated places in the western part.

The weather office also warned of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

