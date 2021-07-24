Left Menu

Maha: Death toll in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Raigad reaches 47

Heavy rains have caused injuries to 89 people so far, it said. As many as 89,333 people have been evacuated so far due to floods and heavy rains, including 40,882 in Kolhapur district alone, the department said in the report.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 15:39 IST
Maha: Death toll in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Raigad reaches 47
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

The fatality count in rain-related incidents in the Raigad district of Maharashtra reached 47 on Saturday, including 37 in the landslide at Taliye village, the state disaster management department said.

A total of 47 persons have died in the Raigad district in the Konkan region in rain-related incidents. The official toll at Taliye village is 37, while the remaining 10 deaths are from two separate incidents of landslide in the same district, it said in the report.

The landslide in Taliye village in Mahad tehsil had occurred on Thursday evening.

In Ratnagiri, 11 persons have lost their lives in such incidents, while six in others Satara, it said.

Five deaths were reported in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai suburban, two in Sindhudurg, and one in Pune, the report said.

"As many as 59 persons are still missing, of whom 53 are from Raigad, four from Satara, and two from Thane,'' it added. Heavy rains have caused injuries to 89 people so far, it said. As many as 89,333 people have been evacuated so far due to floods and heavy rains, including 40,882 in the Kolhapur district alone, the department said in the report. As many as 21 teams of various government agencies and 59 boats are engaged in the rescue operation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021