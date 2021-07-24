Left Menu

Sniffer dog laid to rest

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sniffer dog named Sudha, which had assisted police investigations for a decade in the region, passed away due to cancer on Saturday, police sources said.

The canine's funeral ceremony was held with police honours in the presence of city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar.

The detective dog had served Mangaluru city police commissionerate for ten years and had helped solve over 700 cases.

Born on March 15, 2011,the Doberman Pinscher joined the police force as a one-year-old puppy on April 2, 2012.

The dog developed a cancerous tumour a few months ago, and over the last week, her condition had worsened. She had stopped eating two days ago and died Saturday morning.

Sudha was part of a dog squad that was highly effective in investigations conducted by the police force.

The canine had helped crack murder cases as well as other offences that need crime spot inspections, police said.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said there are five sniffer dogs with the city police force, out of which two are in training and one has passed away.

