Left Menu

Maha monsoon fury: 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 15:21 IST
Maha monsoon fury: 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The number of deaths due to flooding, landslides, and other rain-related incidents in parts of Maharashtra reached 113 on Sunday with one more casualty reported in the last 24 hours, while 100 people were missing after the monsoon fury, the state government said.

So far, 50 people have also been injured in these incidents, the government said in a statement. On Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun, the site of severe flooding in the Ratnagiri district of the Konkan region.

A group of locals stopped the CM's convoy and informed him about the problems they were facing following the rain havoc in the area. The chief minister interacted with residents, businessmen, and shopkeepers, and promised them all help from the state government to restore normalcy in the area.

Thackeray said they will require ''central assistance for long-term mitigation measures'', and added that he will tour western Maharashtra on Monday and comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane visited Taliye village in Raigad, the site of a massive landslide on Thursday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to submit a report on the damage caused by the rains.

Rane said damaged houses would be rebuilt under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana after suggestions are taken from residents.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar accompanied Rane.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported from Pune and one person was reported missing from Thane district, the state government said. The government said 52 deaths were so far reported in Raigad, 21 in Ratnagiri, 13 in Satara, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in suburban Mumbai, and two each in Sindhudurg and Pune.

A total of 875 villages in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and Pune were affected by the torrential rains, while 1,35,313 people were evacuated to safer places, it said.

Around 2,000 people were lodged at six relief camps in Ratnagiri, the release said.

A bridge on the Vashisthi river in Chiplun had earlier got damaged following a heavy downpour.

Thackeray, while talking to reporters after a review meeting in Chiplun, said the economy was ''sluggish'' because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ''We will require central assistance for long-term mitigation measures. The central government has assisted by deploying rescue teams from defense forces,'' he said.

The chief minister said he will tour western Maharashtra on Monday and comprehensive data of the extent of damages will be prepared.

''We will provide all assistance,'' he assured.

Thackeray said there will be no technical difficulty in assisting the affected people. Some residents of Chiplun, who had stopped Thackeray's convoy, later told reporters that they informed the chief minister that they need immediate relief and not assurances.

''We have lost everything in the flood. For the last three days, no one came to conduct the punchnama (spot inspection). Now, with the water level receding, we are clearing the debris from our homes and shops. If the officials come later and find our area clean, will they give us compensation?'' asked a woman who met the CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021