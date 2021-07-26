Bitcoin leaps 12% to six-week high
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 26-07-2021 06:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 06:49 IST
Cryptocurrencies jumped on Monday, sending bitcoin as much as 12.5% higher to its strongest since mid-June.
Bitcoin was last up 7.3% at $37,983 and rival cryptocurrency ether rose 4.5% to stand at a three-week high of $2,290.
