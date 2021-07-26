Left Menu

Olympics-No plan to reschedule more events as storm approaches

Tokyo Olympic organisers said there is currently no plan to reschedule further events due to a tropical storm heading towards the main Japanese island of Honshu. The storm is currently forecast to pass to the north of Tokyo, according to the website of the Japan Metereological Agency.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-07-2021 09:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:18 IST
Olympics-No plan to reschedule more events as storm approaches
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo Olympic organisers said there is currently no plan to reschedule further events due to a tropical storm heading towards the main Japanese island of Honshu. Rowing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-asia-storm-japan-olympics/olympics-tokyo-braces-as-storm-snarls-schedules-after-withering-heat-idUSKBN2EV0A7 and archery https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/archery-individual-events-rescheduled-after-bad-weather-forecast-2021-07-25 events have been moved due to the storm, which is forecast to bring rain to the capital on Tuesday.

"At this time there are no plans to change the schedule for any of the other events due to be held on Tuesday," Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters on Monday. The storm is currently forecast to pass to the north of Tokyo, according to the website of the Japan Metereological Agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021