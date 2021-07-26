Light to moderate rains at isolated places in western UP

Light to moderate thundershowers occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the weather office said on Monday.

Rainfall was reported from Chitrakoot, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Jhansi districts, it said.

The highest temperature was recorded in Gorakhpur at 38.5 degrees Celsius and the lowest at 25 degrees Celsius in Basti.

The meteorological department has forecast rain and thundershowers at most places over the state on Tuesday.

It warned against thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places and said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely in those areas.

It said rain and thundershowers are very likely at most places overstate on Wednesday.

