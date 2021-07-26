Left Menu

Quake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off Sulawesi, Indonesia - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off Sulawesi island, Indonesia on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said. Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said on Twitter there was no tsunami potential from the quake.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck off Sulawesi island, Indonesia on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said.

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG said on Twitter there was no tsunami potential from the quake. The area was hit by a magnitude 5.9 tremor earlier on Monday.

Local media reported people living near the epicentre of the foreshock running out of their houses, but there were no immediate reports about of damage.

