Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:04 IST
Maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Monday.

According to the MeT Department here, Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsisu, while Hisar registered a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak, Bhiwani, Karnal and Gurgaon registered maximum temperatures of 33.3 degrees Celsius, 35.1 degrees Celsius, 32 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, which received light rains, recorded a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 30.9 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 32.8 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot and Bathinda recorded maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius each.

