Docs surgically insert 3D printed hip implant in Tanzanian woman

Doctors at a private facility surgically inserted a customised 3D printed hip implant in a 60-year-old Tanzanian woman as her pelvic bone had been badly damaged, according to a statement from the hospital.

The hospital claimed this is the first time that such a large implant has been used for a hip surgery in India.

Such a customised implant was required as the patient's pelvic bone had been badly damaged due to three previous hip surgeries, the statement from Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon said. The surgery was carried out in seven hours.

These three failed hip replacement surgeries left very little bony support for the new readily available hip implants.

The hip prosthesis was lying loose in the pelvis and the patient was not even able to sleep because of the pain due to constant irritation of the surrounding muscles around the implant, the statement said.

Her leg was short by 6 cm because of the damage to pelvic bone. Besides this, she was also drained of her finances. After securing the required financial assistance from the government, she sought the opinion of Dr Subhash Jangid, the director and unit head of Bone and Joint Institute in Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon.

After detailed examination and investigations, it was determined that there was a need for a custom-made 3D printed hip implant for her third time revision of the hip prosthesis, the statement said.

It was the only hope for her to move again without any support and lead a normal life, it added.

The team of doctors performed this ''difficult and challenging surgery'', which took around seven hours.

''This is the first time such a large 3D printed customised implant has been used for a hip surgery in India. Such cases are very rare and complicated. We had to do a meticulous dissection of the important vessels and nerves supplying the limb as they were very close to old prosthesis and embedded in the scar tissue of the previous surgery. Any damage to these important structures would have disastrous consequences as either the limb may get paralysed or severe bleeding from major intra pelvic vessels can be life threatening. We were able to save all important vessels, nerves and intra pelvic organs of the patient,'' said Dr Jangid.

The senior doctor said the team conducted several tests and had multiple virtual discussions (because of the coronavirus pandemic) with a team of engineers. The final prosthesis came after 15 days with all certifications and quality checks. ''She started walking with support from the next day with equal limb lengths (her 6 cm shortened leg was made equal with this surgery). Sutures were removed after three weeks. She started walking with the support of a cane after six weeks of surgery,'' the doctor said.

Soon after that, she was flown to her home country via a special flight because of the pandemic situation, the statement added.

