Maha: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway reopens for traffic after 4 days as water recedes near Kolhapur

Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic near Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Monday after remaining shut for the last four days due to water-logging caused by heavy rains and floods in adjoining areas, police said. With the rain intensity and the water level of the Panchganga river reducing, the highway near Kolhapur was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic gradually. The highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday due to which 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks and small cars, remained stranded.

In the morning session on Monday, the district police had allowed the movement of essential heavy vehicles as the water started receding near Shiroli village, but later allowed four-wheelers as the water level dipped further. ''Pune-Bangaluru NH-4 highway has been opened for traffic. The movement of essential heavy vehicles was allowed in the morning session on Monday. As the water level further receded, all types of four-wheelers have been allowed through one lane step by step,'' Kolhapur police tweeted.

