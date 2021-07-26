Maha: Mumbai-Bengaluru highway reopens for traffic after 4 days as water recedes near Kolhapur
The highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday due to which 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks and small cars, remained stranded.In the morning session on Monday, the district police had allowed the movement of essential heavy vehicles as the water started receding near Shiroli village, but later allowed four-wheelers as the water level dipped further.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway was reopened for vehicular traffic near Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Monday after remaining shut for the last four days due to water-logging caused by heavy rains and floods in adjoining areas, police said. With the rain intensity and the water level of the Panchganga river reducing, the highway near Kolhapur was reopened for all types of vehicular traffic gradually. The highway stretch near Kolhapur was closed for vehicular traffic on Thursday due to which 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks and small cars, remained stranded.
In the morning session on Monday, the district police had allowed the movement of essential heavy vehicles as the water started receding near Shiroli village, but later allowed four-wheelers as the water level dipped further. ''Pune-Bangaluru NH-4 highway has been opened for traffic. The movement of essential heavy vehicles was allowed in the morning session on Monday. As the water level further receded, all types of four-wheelers have been allowed through one lane step by step,'' Kolhapur police tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shiroli
- Kolhapur
- Pune-Bangaluru NH-4
- Mumbai-Bengaluru
- Panchganga
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Maha: Suspected American alligator gar fish found in river at Kolhapur
Maha: 47 villages cut-off in rain-hit Kolhapur district; 965 families shifted
Mah: GSM-based system helped 3.5 lakh people in Kolhapur by forewarning them of flood
Maha: Panchganga river level dips as rain intensity reduces in Kolhapur
Maha: Rains disrupt traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; Karnataka-bound vehicles stopped in Kolhapur