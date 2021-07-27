Left Menu

Nearly 100 families evacuated from three buildings in Thane

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 00:26 IST
Nearly 100 families evacuated from three buildings in Thane
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 100 families were evacuated from three residential buildings constructed close to each other in Mumbra township of Thane district on Monday after two of them developed problems, civic officials said.

While one building started sinking into the ground, a second one tilted to one side. The third building was evacuated since it was located close to the two buildings which had developed structural problems, they said.

The officials said the buildings have been vacated and sealed as a precautionary measure.

Around 21.10 hours, one of the buildings, a 10-year-old G plus 8-floor structure called Swastik with 56 tenements, subsided and its plinth and beams developed problems, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Kadam said teams of firemen and RDMC rushed to the scene and evacuated the occupants of the building.

He said civic engineers will carry out a structural audit of the building.

Another building located adjacent to it, a G plus 5-floor structure with 36 tenements and around 10 years old, descended and tilted one side, Kadam said.

The building, located near a nullah, was vacated and its occupants were moved to safety by the fire brigade and RDMC personnel, he said.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Mumbra Ward) Sagar Salunke said these two residential structures were not in the list of dangerous buildings.

The third building, a ground plus one-storey structure, was evacuated as a precautionary measure since it is located close to the other two buildings, he said.

Salunke said six families were staying in the third building and they were shifted to safer places.

In all, 98 families were evacuated and shifted to safer places, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021