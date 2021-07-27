The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Odisha over the next three days as a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

The low pressure area formed over the north Bay of Bengal and neighborhood under the influence of Monday's cyclonic circulation over the same region, according to a release.

Advertisement

It is very likely to become well-marked in the next 24 hours and slowly move westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent 48 hours, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The department has forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall activity, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, across Odisha till Friday.

Fisher folk have been advised not to venture into deep seas, and along and off the Odisha coast till July 30, the weather office said.

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the districts of south-interior Odisha and at a few places over the other regions over the past 24 hours, it stated.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur on Wednesday in several districts, including Cuttack, Puri, Khordha where Bhubaneswar is situated -- and Sambalpur districts, according to the bulletin.

Heavy rain predicted in Odisha in next 3 days Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)