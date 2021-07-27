Maha: Kalyan's Gandhari bridge reopened for traffic by PWD

The Gandhari bridge in Kalyan in Thane district was on Tuesday reopened for traffic a day after it was closed for inspection by the Maharashtra Public Works Department, an official said.

While PWD engineers had initially suspected that the bridge had developed a crack and closed it for traffic, an inspection showed that the ''crack'' was actually a black piece of cloth hanging from the side of the structure, he said.

