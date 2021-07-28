Mahendragarh medical college to be complete by 2022: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the construction of a medical college at Mahendragarh district's Koriyawas will be complete by 2022.

The state government aims to start admissions at the medical college in 2023, he said after inspecting the work related to the project, which will come up on 80.63 acres. Khattar, who was on a visit to Mehendragarh district, said the medical college will have state-of-the-art facilities, according to a statement. The hospital will have 880 beds, of which 100 will in ICUs, the CM, adding that it will have 24 operation theatres. Khattar said Dhosi will also be developed as a tourist destination in Mahendragarh. It will be ensured that the work regarding the restoration of Madhogarh Fort in the district is completed at the earliest.

Sharing details about the Industrial Model Township to be built at Khudana in Mahendragarh, the chief minister said its design and plan are ready.

About 400 acres are required for this project and as soon as the work of identifying the land is complete, the work will start according to the prescribed plan, he said. Giving details regarding development works in the district, Khattar said projects worth Rs 367 crore are underway in all four Assembly constituencies.

