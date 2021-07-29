Textile varsity, law college coming up in Erode: Minister

Erode (TN) July 29 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government is setting up a university of textiles here, said the State Minister of Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy.

The Minister made this announcement on Thursday while inaugurating road-laying work in and around Erode at a cost of Rs 10.63 crore.

At Semur near the Erode Railway Station, a bus-stand and a vegetable market are coming up, he said.

To promote sports, he said, the government would spend Rs 35 crore for a stadium.

There are plans to start a law college and develop the existing home for juveniles, he said.

