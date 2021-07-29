Pondy Lt Guv approves construction of hostels for SC girls

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has granted approval for the construction of two hostels for girls belonging to scheduled castes.

A release from her office said on Thursday that the hostels sanctioned by the Centre under 'Babu Jagjivanram Chhatraawas Yojana' would come up one each at Karyambuthru and Bahoor villages near here at a total investment of Rs 10.96 crores, the release said.

The Lt Governor has also sanctioned a scheme of the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management to enable people to view and print certified digitized settlement extracts, FMBs (Field Measurement Books) and land pattas round the clock using mobile phone, laptop or computer.

E-Services would also be available in public domain and for collection of user charge of Rs 50 for issue of digitally signed copies of the documents through online (nilamagal.py.gov.in) the release said.

