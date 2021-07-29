Temperatures hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

The maximum temperatures on Thursday hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

Rain lashed some parts of Haryana including Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani, according to the Meteorological department here.

Advertisement

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 30.1 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani registered a high of 30.3 degrees Celsius. However, sultry weather prevailed in Gurgaon, which recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana recorded a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)