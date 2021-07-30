Left Menu

Two tornadoes touch down in Pennsylvania, several hurt

The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported that more than 8,000 homes and businesses were left without power by the storm. Between 1 and 3 inches (2.5 and 5 cm) of rain had fallen across the region during a short time on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which issued flash flood warnings parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 07:12 IST
Two tornadoes touch down in Pennsylvania, several hurt

Two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, collapsing the roof of a car dealership and injuring several people, a county spokesman said.

One of the twisters hit in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, after 5 p.m. EDT, said Jim O'Malley, deputy director of public information for Bucks County. The car dealership building was struck there. A second tornado is believed to have touched down in Solebury, Pennsylvania, at around the same time, O'Malley said. Bucks County is northeast of Philadelphia, on the New Jersey state line.

O'Malley said authorities were responding to several reports of injuries but could not give a total number of casualties. The Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper reported that more than 8,000 homes and businesses were left without power by the storm.

Between 1 and 3 inches (2.5 and 5 cm) of rain had fallen across the region during a short time on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which issued flash flood warnings parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The weather service in a bulletin urged motorists to stay off the roads until the heavy weather had passed.

"Turn around ... don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the NWS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021