Left Menu

ISRO-NASA joint satellite project NISER proposed to be launched early 2023: Jitendra Singh

The major scientific objectives of the mission are to improve understanding of the impact of climate change on Earths changing ecosystems, land and coastal processes, land deformations and cryosphere, he said.NISER is one of the crucial collaborations of the ISRO and NASA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:31 IST
ISRO-NASA joint satellite project NISER proposed to be launched early 2023: Jitendra Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

The ISRO-NASA joint mission NISER (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite, aimed at making global measurement of land surface changes using advanced radar imaging, is proposed to be launched in early 2023, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, he said NISAR is a joint Earth-Observation mission between ISRO and US space agency NASA for global observations over all land masses including the Polar cryosphere and the Indian Ocean region.

''NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISER) has not been launched yet. NISER is proposed to be launched in early 2023,'' said Singh, who also is the minister for the Department of Space.

It is a dual-band (L-band and S-band) radar imaging mission with the capability of full polarimetric and interferometric modes of operation to observe minor changes in land, vegetation, and cryosphere.

NASA is developing L-band SAR and associated systems while ISRO is developing S-band SAR, spacecraft bus, the launch vehicle, and associated launch services, Singh said. The major scientific objectives of the mission are to improve understanding of the impact of climate change on Earth's changing ecosystems, land, and coastal processes, land deformations, and cryosphere, he said.

NISER is one of the crucial collaborations of the ISRO and NASA. India and the US had agreed upon this mission during then-President Barack Obama's visit to India in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021