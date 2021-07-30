TMC orders hospitals to return excess amount charged from COVID-19 patients

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has sent notices to several city-based hospitals, asking them to refund the excessive amounts charged by them from COVID-19 patients for their treatment.

The civic body said that the collective excess amount charged by such facilities stood at more than Rs 1.14 crore. If the hospitals fail to return the amount, they may lose their registration, the TMC warned them. TMC's medical health officer Dr Vaijayanti Devgekar has issued the notices to the hospitals, which have failed to produce treatment bills for verification by a civic team assigned for the task.

The corporation said the audit has revealed that over two dozen hospitals are yet to give refunds to the patients.

