Temperatures hover below normal in Haryana and Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:49 IST
The maximum temperatures on Friday hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Bhiwani, Gurgaon and Ambala were among places in Haryana which received rains.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 30.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani registered a high of 31.2 degrees Celsius. Karnal registered a high of 32 degrees Celsius, it sai, adding Gurgaon's maximum settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 31.5 degrees Celsius. Faridkot and Bathinda recorded respective maximums of 31 and 33 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

