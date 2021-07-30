Left Menu

State minister Firhad Hakim appointed HIDCO chairman

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:58 IST
State minister Firhad Hakim appointed HIDCO chairman
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Housing and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), a senior official said on Friday. Hakim has replaced IAS officer Debashis Sen, who has so far been serving as the chairman as well as the managing director of HIDCO, the official said, citing a notification issued by the government.

Sen will, however, continue as the MD of the corporation, he added.

This is the first time a minister has been made the chairman of the HIDCO since the TMC came to power in West Bengal in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021