SGPC urges Tourism Dept to take steps for preservation of Golden Temple structure

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:39 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Friday said they have urged the state Tourism Department to take steps for the preservation of a structure found during digging at the site of a ''jora ghar'' in the Golden Temple complex.

She said the help of historians at Guru Nanak Dev University will also be taken for research on it.

Though experts of the Archaeological Survey of India have mentioned that the building is not historic but a heritage, the Punjab Tourism Department through the Amritsar deputy commissioner has been asked to take proper steps for its preservation, she told reporters. She said they have also written to the Amritsar DC to hand over the management of the corridor around the shrine to the SGPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

