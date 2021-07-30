Earthquake shakes Peru's north Pacific coast

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the north Pacific coast of Peru on Friday, sending people fleeing their homes, but no damage was immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake happened at 12:10 p.m. local time, with an epicenter about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the city of Sullana. It was also felt in southern Ecuador.

The earthquake caused many citizens of Sullana to leave their homes.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru.

